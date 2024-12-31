LPG cylinder blast at Ayyappa temple: Two more devotees die, toll at eight

The death toll in the devastating LPG cylinder blast at the Ayyappa temple in Hubballi has climbed to eight after two more devotees succumbed to their injuries. Prakash Barakera (42), a resident of Unakal in Hubballi, died on Tuesday morning at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) Hospital. On Monday night, another devotee, Tejaswar (27), died from the severe burns sustained during the explosion, officials aware of the matter said. Family members of the victims mourn outside a mortuary in Hubballi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The incident took place on December 22 at Achchavvana Colony, when an LPG cylinder exploded at the temple, leaving nine people severely injured. Among them, eight were Ayyappa devotees. Only one victim, 14-year-old Vinayaka Barakera, who sustained 20% burns, has survived and is now out of danger.

“Of the nine injured in the LPG blast, only one survived and is out of danger,” said Vidyanagara police inspector Jayanth Gauli. “All the others sustained more than 70% burns. The district administration brought in expert doctors from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Despite their efforts, we could not save them.”

Inspector Gauli also shared that the state government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased. Support has also come from local organisations, including Dharmastala SHG, ISKCON, and the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

The Ayyappa temple, built 22 years ago by Swamiji Ghajanan Jitoori, is now set for demolition. Deeply affected by the incident, Swamiji Jitoori expressed his grief and said that the temple will be brought down. “I will inform the community and proceed with the demolition of the temple,” he said.

Investigations into the cause of the explosion continue, while the lone survivor remains under medical care at KMCRI Hospital.