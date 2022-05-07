Home / India News / LPG cylinder cost hiked by 50. Here’s what you need to know
LPG cylinder cost hiked by 50. Here’s what you need to know

  • Last week, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by 102.50 to 2,355.50 against the earlier price of 2,253. Meanwhile, the 5-kg LPG cylinder was priced at 655.
Published on May 07, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The cooking gas cylinders are set to get costlier. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by 50, and it will now sell for 999.50 in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The rates of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder were previously hiked in March.

Last week, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by 102.50 to 2,355.50 against the earlier price of 2,253. Meanwhile, the 5-kg LPG cylinder costs 655.

The latest surge comes at a time when people are already struggling with rising petrol and diesel prices. Oil companies have been increasing the LPG rates in view of the sharp surge in global energy prices owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

