LPG prices today: Check rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

The prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have been revised once again amid rising demand against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. As of June 2026, prices have been hiked by ₹42 to ₹54, with Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai experiencing a significant rise. Since March 2026, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been changed five times. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

Since March 2026, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been changed five times. Amid such a hike, several hotels and restaurants across the country have been forced to shut down. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

On Monday, the price of commercial LPG cylinders -- used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses – in Delhi was increased by ₹42 per 19-kg cylinder, news agency PTI reported, citing industry sources. Following the hike, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has risen to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50 earlier.

The price of commercial cylinder in Chennai also surged, standing at ₹3,283 on Monday, according to Goodreturns.