LPG vessel Apollo Ocean arrives at New Mangalore Port amid West Asia conflict | Video

The arrival comes after a change in earlier plans involving another cargo vessel. Shivalik, the ship that arrived in India earlier from Strait of Hormuz, was initially expected to deliver part of its LPG load directly to Mangaluru. Instead, it discharged its entire consignment at a port in Gujarat.

The vessel, named Apollo Ocean, arrived at the port around 8 PM on Wednesday, with unloading operations beginning the same night. The ship carried a substantial consignment of 16,000 metric tons of LPG, helping stabilise local availability, according to a report by Newsonair.

As the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt energy supply chains, a LPG vessel reached New Mangalore Port on Wednesday night amid mounting concerns over energy supply.

From there, the fuel was redirected and transported via Apollo Ocean to Karnataka.

Also read | Indian LPG carrier Shivalik arrives at Gujarat's Mundra port amid Hormuz chaos

Earlier, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India safely.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a serious global energy crisis and disrupted key trade routes, with direct implications for India’s economy and supply chains.

Speaking in the Upper House, PM Modi said the crisis has affected the movement of goods and led to uncertainty in the supply of essential commodities such as petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers.

Also read | PM Modi flags global energy shock, shipping disruptions amid West Asia conflict

“This situation is a matter of concern for India as well,” he said, noting that the war has already begun to impact commercial shipping lanes.

PM Modi described as “unacceptable” any attempt by Iran to block maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. He said India has engaged with all stakeholders through diplomatic channels and successfully facilitated the movement of Indian vessels out of the affected zone.

Highlighting the human dimension, Modi said the safety and livelihood of Indians living in Gulf countries remains a top priority for the government. Nearly ten million Indians live and work in the region, he noted, making the situation particularly sensitive.