Lucknow: LS Speaker plans new index to evaluate assembly functioning

The 86th meeting of presiding officers of legislatures has signed off on the creation of a unique index to evaluate performance, output and quality of assembly sessions, an idea put forth by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last September.

The National Legislative Index will measure the standard of debates, participation, use of Question Hour, number of legislations, length of sessions, and the legislature’s contribution towards upholding constitutional values.

It will also look at the number of private resolutions, government assurances, work of the standing committees and other subjective and objective aspects of the functioning of assemblies.

“It is important to evaluate the functioning of our assemblies and a healthy competition will always bring in the best results. One of our key focus areas is to increase the number of sittings of assemblies. In the conference, we have resolved to have a minimum of 30 days of session annually,” Birla said.

He added that he will soon form a “committee of presiding officers from state assemblies who will decide the parameters and how the National Legislative Index will work.”

Birla also emphasised the need for healthy competition among State Legislatures on parameters such as excellence, innovation and use of technology.

Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, a strong votary of such an index, said such competition would “improve democracy”. He added: “State assemblies are lifelines of democracy. But unfortunately, in some areas, the level is falling day by day. Either it is due to fewer sittings or due to disruptions. As a result, important issues are not debated.”

Other presiding officers too supported the plan.

“ Protecting the public’s trust is our highest duty. This trust is both our strength and our responsibility. The conduct of members of the legislature, both inside and outside the House, is linked to the credibility of democracy. Today, it is essential that we not only discuss principles but also consider practical measures to further strengthen accountability,” said Narendra Singh Tomar, the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

“ We must consider how the legislature can uphold and enforce the principles that strengthen democracy. Our efforts should be directed towards protecting the elements that strengthen democracy, including the conduct of our legislators,” he added.

Delhi’s Gupta argued that while India has indices to evaluate everything from health to consumer prices to education, legislatures do not have any way to measure and compare their performance.

The presiding officers conference also passed resolutions to “help achieve the national goal of Viksit Bharat” and to “ provide exemplary leadership to all participatory government institutions to strengthen democratic ethos.”

In his valedictory speech, Birla said, “In a democracy, the people are supreme. Accountability is not limited to election time alone but exists every day and every moment. Presiding officers are not merely conductors of proceedings; they are guardians of the Constitution and custodians of democratic propriety. Their impartiality, sensitivity and firmness determine the direction of the House.”