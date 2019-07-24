Lucknow techie, 28, shot dead 100 metres from home. Cops look for 2 bikers

A 28-year-old software engineer was shot dead near his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Tuesday night. The police suspect personal enmity but have failed to trace the suspects or ascertain a motive.

Inspector of Thakurganj police station Neeraj Ojha said Sharad Nigam was attacked when he was returning home alone on his motorcycle from his office around 11.30 pm. Two assailants, also on a motorcycle, shot the victim from behind, barely 100 metres away from his house.

The police said it seemed the assailants were aware of Sharad’s timings and were waiting for him. “They chased Sharad and opened fire from a close range hitting him on the back. They were wearing helmets and fled towards Hardoi road,” Ojha said.

Sharad was found lying on the road by some locals, who rushed out after hearing the gunshots. He was taken to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where he later died.

Inspector Ojha said Sharad’s father Rajesh Nigam, a retired accountant of the agriculture department, had lodged an FIR against two unidentified men. “The victim’s family members have not spoken of any motive but our initial probe hints at personal enmity,” Ojha said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and police were scanning CCTV footage.

