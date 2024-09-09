Lucknow: Two men rape Dalit girl, brutally thrash her with bricks, one arrested

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in Lucknow on Sunday, India Today reported. Police said the accused also hit her head with a brick leading to injuries. Police have formed several teams to trace the location of the second accused, who is believed to be absconding.

The teen was on her way to a food outlet in Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area on Sunday around 8 pm. The duo started stalking the teen and allegedly caught hold of her while she was walking near a lonely stretch.

Police said the accused later took turns to rape the victim and also hurled casteist abuses. “Not only this, they hit me at my face with a brick with an intention to kill me. They attacked me many times on the back and other body parts and left me when they thought I was dead”, the police quoted from the victim's complaint.

The survivor managed to regain consciousness in some time and fled the scene. She informed her parents about the incident, who rushed her immediately to the hospital and also informed the local police.

One of the accused was arrested immediately after the incident. Police have formed several teams to trace the location of the second accused, who is believed to be absconding.

"Based on the complaint of the girl, a case was filed at the Bakshi Ka Talab Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS, POSCO and SC/ST Act. One of the accused was arrested. Some people are also detained for questioning in the case", Deputy Commissioner of Police of Lucknow North Abhijit R Shankar told India Today.

Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the SC/ST Act and also launched a probe. They are also awaiting the survivor's statement before a magistrate.