Lucknow women accuses husband of rape, conversion, molestation of daughter

Hasanganj police in the state capital on Saturday registered a case against a man under relevant sections after his wife accused him of rape, forced religious conversion along with molestation of their minor daughter. A cop said the victim said in her complaint that out of fear she agreed to live with the accused who took a room on rent in Tedhi Puliya area in Lucknow.(HT/Representational Image)

Confirming it, DCP, crime, Kamlesh Dixit said further action will be taken after probing the matter. As per him, the woman gave her complaint on Friday and the case was registered on Saturday. The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused Mohammed Nazil sexually assaulted her and later involved his father and brothers in her repeated abuse. As per the complaint, the accused had first trapped her when she was in high school.

Later, when she resisted her advances, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her family soon after her father passed away. The accused then alleged drugged and raped her and even recorded a video of the act to blackmail her.

A cop said the victim said in her complaint that out of fear she agreed to live with the accused who took a room on rent in Tedhi Puliya area in Lucknow and started living with her. When she asked about marriage, he refused and demanded that she convert to Islam. In August 2020, Nazil allegedly took her to Nadwa after her conversion and both got married.

The police official said the victim later moved to a rented house in Munshipulia. There, Nazil’s brothers Adil and Qadir allegedly started visiting and sexually assaulting her. When she complained to Nazil, he dismissed her concerns, the victim alleged in her complaint.

The official said in January 2022, the woman gave birth to a daughter. However, the abuse continued. When the victim tried to protect her daughter, the accused allegedly assaulted her. The victim recorded a video of Nazil making the child consume liquor as evidence.