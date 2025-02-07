Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against Sonu Sood after actor skipped testimony in fraud case

A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur. Actor and producer Sonu Sood has a non-bailable warrant against him.(ANI)

Rajesh Khanna, a Ludhiana-based lawyer, filed the case involving an alleged ₹10 lakh fraud. He alleged that Mohit Shukla, the main accused, lured him to invest in a fake Rijika coin. The court summoned Sonu Sood to testify in the case, but the actor skipped the summons.

This led to the warrant being issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur.

In its order, the Ludhiana court directed the officer-in-charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood.

"Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanca Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s), but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court," the order read, news agency ANI reported.

"You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," the order further read.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

Sonu Sood donates four ambulances to Andhra Pradesh after meeting CM Chandrababu Naidu

Days before the arrest warrant was issued, Sonu Sood met Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and donated four ambulances to strengthen the healthcare services in the state on Monday.

The 'Fateh' actor paid his gratitude and respect to CM Naidu for his support and guidance to the Sood Charity Foundation as they continue working towards a healthier India.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fateh' actor shared a series of pictures with Naidu in which he was seen greeting and posing with the CM for the photographs.

"Ambulances are crucial in saving lives, and I am happy to start this journey of ensuring patients receive timely treatment by donating four ambulances to the state of Andhra Pradesh. A heartfelt thanks to @ncbn.official sir for the support and guidance as we continue our efforts in working towards a healthier India," he wrote with the photos.

The actor donned an all-black outfit for the meeting, which included a shirt and a pant.