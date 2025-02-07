Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana court issues arrest warrant against Sonu Sood after actor skipped testimony in fraud case

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Sonu Sood faces an arrest warrant issued by a Ludhiana court over an alleged ₹10 lakh fraud. The actor skipped a summons, prompting judicial action.

A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with an alleged fraud case. The warrant was issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur.

Actor and producer Sonu Sood has a non-bailable warrant against him.(ANI)
Actor and producer Sonu Sood has a non-bailable warrant against him.(ANI)

Rajesh Khanna, a Ludhiana-based lawyer, filed the case involving an alleged 10 lakh fraud. He alleged that Mohit Shukla, the main accused, lured him to invest in a fake Rijika coin. The court summoned Sonu Sood to testify in the case, but the actor skipped the summons.

This led to the warrant being issued by Ludhiana judicial magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur.

In its order, the Ludhiana court directed the officer-in-charge of Oshiwara Police Station, Andheri West, Mumbai, to arrest Sonu Sood.

"Sonu Sood, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanca Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s), but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court," the order read, news agency ANI reported.

"You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed," the order further read.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for February 10.

Also read: Sonu Sood's trainer reveals celebrities spend ' 2-5 lakh per month' on their fitness: 'There is no limit'

Sonu Sood donates four ambulances to Andhra Pradesh after meeting CM Chandrababu Naidu

Days before the arrest warrant was issued, Sonu Sood met Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and donated four ambulances to strengthen the healthcare services in the state on Monday.

The 'Fateh' actor paid his gratitude and respect to CM Naidu for his support and guidance to the Sood Charity Foundation as they continue working towards a healthier India.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fateh' actor shared a series of pictures with Naidu in which he was seen greeting and posing with the CM for the photographs.

"Ambulances are crucial in saving lives, and I am happy to start this journey of ensuring patients receive timely treatment by donating four ambulances to the state of Andhra Pradesh. A heartfelt thanks to @ncbn.official sir for the support and guidance as we continue our efforts in working towards a healthier India," he wrote with the photos.

The actor donned an all-black outfit for the meeting, which included a shirt and a pant.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On