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Lured women with ‘career prospects’, drugged them in ‘prasad’: IITian baba arrested for rape, blackmail in UP

Mishra was arrested by police on Monday after a rape complaint was lodged against him by a woman form Chhattisgarh on May 25.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 07:30 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A 29-year-old self-styled spiritual guru was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for allegedly raping, drugging and blackmailing women. Police said on Tuesday that the IIT graduate turned guru lured women with promises of career prospects and guidance, before abusing them.

IITian turned sadhu, Abhishek Mishra aka Adikarta Narain Dass in police custody of Mathura police(HT Photo)

As per the police, the accused Abhishek Mishra, also known as Adikarta Narayan Das, was arrested on Monday from his "ashram" residence in Radha Kund.

"The arrested 29-year-old accused from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, Abhishek Mishra, had named himself as Adikarta Narain Dass. He passed out from IIT Roorkee (2017-2021 batch) in year 2021 but went for religious preaching online and shifted to Radha Kund in Goverdhan area of Mathura three years ago’ stated Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mathura Suresh Chandra Rawat told HT.

The police official added that the self-styled guru would drug and brainwash youth and trap them inside his ashram-like residence.

Mishra was arrested by police on Monday after a rape complaint was lodged against him by a woman from Chhattisgarh on May 25.

Police added that two young women and a man were rescued from the premises and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from HT correspondent, news agency PTI)

 
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