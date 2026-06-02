Lured women with ‘career prospects’, drugged them in ‘prasad’: IITian baba arrested for rape, blackmail in UP

A 29-year-old self-styled spiritual guru was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for allegedly raping, drugging and blackmailing women. Police said on Tuesday that the IIT graduate turned guru lured women with promises of career prospects and guidance, before abusing them.

IITian turned sadhu, Abhishek Mishra aka Adikarta Narain Dass in police custody of Mathura police(HT Photo)

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As per the police, the accused Abhishek Mishra, also known as Adikarta Narayan Das, was arrested on Monday from his "ashram" residence in Radha Kund.

"The arrested 29-year-old accused from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, Abhishek Mishra, had named himself as Adikarta Narain Dass. He passed out from IIT Roorkee (2017-2021 batch) in year 2021 but went for religious preaching online and shifted to Radha Kund in Goverdhan area of Mathura three years ago’ stated Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mathura Suresh Chandra Rawat told HT.

The police official added that the self-styled guru would drug and brainwash youth and trap them inside his ashram-like residence.

Mishra was arrested by police on Monday after a rape complaint was lodged against him by a woman from Chhattisgarh on May 25.

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{{^usCountry}} "The accused trapped a girl from Chhattisgarh and brainwashed her through his preachings and established physical relations with her. The victim girl lodged complaint of rape against the accused on May 25 at Goverdhan police station and in this regard, the accused was arrested on Monday," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Goverdhan circle of Mathura, Anil Kumar Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The accused trapped a girl from Chhattisgarh and brainwashed her through his preachings and established physical relations with her. The victim girl lodged complaint of rape against the accused on May 25 at Goverdhan police station and in this regard, the accused was arrested on Monday," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Goverdhan circle of Mathura, Anil Kumar Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The woman alleged that Mishra offered her milk under the pretext of 'prasad'. She added that the milk contained an intoxicating substance which made her lose her consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman alleged that Mishra offered her milk under the pretext of 'prasad'. She added that the milk contained an intoxicating substance which made her lose her consciousness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As per news agency PTI, the complaint added that after drinking the milk, she lost consciousness and was allegedly raped by him, who then recorded obscene photographs and videos of her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per news agency PTI, the complaint added that after drinking the milk, she lost consciousness and was allegedly raped by him, who then recorded obscene photographs and videos of her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused also threatened the victim and demanded ₹5 lakh from her, warning that he would circulate her videos if she failed to pay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused also threatened the victim and demanded ₹5 lakh from her, warning that he would circulate her videos if she failed to pay. {{/usCountry}}

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Police added that two young women and a man were rescued from the premises and handed over to their families.

(With inputs from HT correspondent, news agency PTI)

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