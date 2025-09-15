Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
M Sundar sworn in as chief justice of Manipur high court

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 01:24 pm IST

Justice M Sundar's swearing-in comes a day after Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, who took oath as the chief justice of the Manipur high court on May 22 this year, retired on Sunday

IMPHAL: Justice M Sundar was sworn in as the 10th chief justice of the Manipur high court on Monday. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office in a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal around 10 am.

His swearing-in comes a day after Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, who took oath as the chief justice of the Manipur high court on May 22 this year, retired on Sunday. Fifty-nine-year-old Justice Sundar was recommended to the post by the Supreme Court collegium.

Born on July 19, 1966, in Chennai, Justice Sundar graduated in law from Madras Law College,where he was part of the institution’s first-year integrated law course. He enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and practised primarily before the Madras high court. In October 2016, he was elevated as a permanent judge of the Madras high court and became the second senior-most judge there.

Justice Sundar joins the ranks of Madras high court judges like justices Ramalingam Sudhakar, M.V. Muralidharan, and D. Krishna Kumar who had gone on to lead the Manipur high court.

