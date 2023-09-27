Madhya Pradesh approves increase in guest faculty’s salary

The monthly honorarium of guest scholars teaching in Madhya Pradesh government colleges has been increased from ₹37,500 to ₹50,000 in the state, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A proposal to increase the honorarium was tabled during chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state cabinet meeting, held in Bhopal (ANI)

A proposal to increase the honorarium was tabled during chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state cabinet meeting, held in Bhopal. The state cabinet approved the said proposal, unanimously.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, state home minister Narottam Mishra said that the cabinet also approved the pending fifth pay scale of State Police Service officers.

“The cabinet decided to give ₹25,000 to state level players and ₹ 50,000 to national level players under Sambal Khiladi Incentive Scheme... the proposal to give salary up to ₹50,000 to guest faculty of colleges was also approved during the meeting,” the home minister added. During the meeting, the proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of village kotwars working in the state by ₹500 was also approved.

The cabinet also announced the formation of four new tehsils – Ponda and Katangi in Jabalpur, Pichor in Gwalior and Mauganj in Devtalab, the minister said, adding that Porsa tehsil has been made a revenue subdivision in Morena.