 Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field
BJP leader Manoj Thackeray’s body was found in a field in Warla Police Station’s limits. Manoj Thackeray had left home for a morning walk early today.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2019 12:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manoj Thackeray, a BJP leader from Balwadi in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwai, was found dead in a field early in the morning on Sunday.(ANI Photo/Twitter)

Manoj Thackeray, a BJP leader from Balwadi in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwai, was found dead in a field early in the morning on Sunday.

Balwadi is about 160km from Indore.

His body was found in a field in Warla Police Station’s limits. Manoj Thackeray had left home for a morning walk early today.

The police have found a blood-stained rock from the crime site and believe that Manoj Thackeray was killed with that rock. “We are investigating the matter,” ASP Balwadi said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 12:20 IST

