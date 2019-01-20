Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Manoj Thackeray found dead in field

Manoj Thackeray, a BJP leader from Balwadi in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwai, was found dead in a field early in the morning on Sunday.

Balwadi is about 160km from Indore.

His body was found in a field in Warla Police Station’s limits. Manoj Thackeray had left home for a morning walk early today.

The police have found a blood-stained rock from the crime site and believe that Manoj Thackeray was killed with that rock. “We are investigating the matter,” ASP Balwadi said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 12:20 IST