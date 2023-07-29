Home / India News / Houses of duo accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh bulldozed

Houses of duo accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh bulldozed

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 29, 2023 06:48 PM IST

The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, are daily wage labourers

Two men, accused of raping and brutalising a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, faced bulldozer action on Saturday as local authorities demolished their houses, news agency PTI reported.

Both the rape accused’s houses were found to be constructed illegally. (Twitter)
Both the rape accused’s houses were found to be constructed illegally. (Twitter)

The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, are daily wage labourers and used to work with a trust managing a temple in Maihar town. The Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee sacked the duo from their positions after a case was filed against them.

Both the accused’s houses were found to be constructed illegally, according to the report. The chief municipal officer of Maihar Municipal Council on Friday issued notices to the families of the two men seeking documents related to their land and buildings, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

Watch | Bulldozer action against rape-murder accused in UP's Fatehpur | VIDEO

He said that Bhadoliya’s house in Udaipur's Vidisha districtwas built on government land used for non-agricultural purposes, while Kumar’s home inMaliyan Tola, New Basti,was built without permission.

The accused allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot, raped her and inserted a hard object in her private parts on Thursday, the report stated citing police sources. However, this can be confirmed only after receiving her medical examination report, according to a senior official.

Read: MP: Home of man who urinated on tribal person partly demolished

The profusely bleeding girl, who also bore bite marks on her body, was admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta told PTI that the minor is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. “A team of doctors is monitoring her health and if required, she can also be shifted to Bhopal or Delhi for further treatment,” he said.

The accused, aged 30, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced in a local court on Friday which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out