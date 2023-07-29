Houses of duo accused of raping 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh bulldozed

Two men, accused of raping and brutalising a 12-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, faced bulldozer action on Saturday as local authorities demolished their houses, news agency PTI reported. Both the rape accused’s houses were found to be constructed illegally. (Twitter)

The accused, identified as Ravindra Kumar and Atul Bhadoliya, are daily wage labourers and used to work with a trust managing a temple in Maihar town. The Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee sacked the duo from their positions after a case was filed against them.

Both the accused’s houses were found to be constructed illegally, according to the report. The chief municipal officer of Maihar Municipal Council on Friday issued notices to the families of the two men seeking documents related to their land and buildings, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

He said that Bhadoliya’s house in Udaipur's Vidisha districtwas built on government land used for non-agricultural purposes, while Kumar’s home inMaliyan Tola, New Basti,was built without permission.

The accused allegedly lured the girl to an isolated spot, raped her and inserted a hard object in her private parts on Thursday, the report stated citing police sources. However, this can be confirmed only after receiving her medical examination report, according to a senior official.

The profusely bleeding girl, who also bore bite marks on her body, was admitted to a hospital at the divisional headquarters Rewa.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta told PTI that the minor is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. “A team of doctors is monitoring her health and if required, she can also be shifted to Bhopal or Delhi for further treatment,” he said.

The accused, aged 30, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced in a local court on Friday which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

