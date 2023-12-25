Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today, oath-taking event at 3:30pm: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday night confirmed that the cabinet expansion of the newly formed state government will take place 3:30pm on Monday. He, however, did not disclose any details of the number of inductees in the council of ministers. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla (PTI)

The oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet (Madhya Pradesh) will take place at 3:30pm tomorrow. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and home minister Amit Shah, we will take the oath for the development of Madhya Pradesh as a part of 'double-engine' government," the chief minister told the media.

Currently, the cabinet has three members - chief minister Mohan Yadav and his two deputies, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. The maximum strength of the council of ministers in the cabinet can be 35, including the CM.

On December 13, the era of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the new chief minister, days after the BJP won 163 out of the 230 assembly seats. The Congress finished a distant second with 66 seats. The state went to the polls in a single phase on November 17 and the result was declared on December 3.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Yadav met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also met BJP president JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital.

On Friday, the CM and his deputies called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)