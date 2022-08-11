Madhya Pradesh CM interacts with students on Tiranga campaign

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a special session with students in a Bhopal school to promote the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and inform school students about the Tricolour.

The campaign is being held to commemorate 75 years of independence,

During the one-hour programme at Model School, the chief minister informed students about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan (campaign), India’s freedom struggle, the story behind the making of the national flag and rules for hoisting the Tricolour, according to people aware of the details.

“Its (campaign’s) purpose is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi… we should buy the flag and hoist it,” he said.

Chouhan also asked students to work for environmental protection and social welfare while showing dedication towards the country.