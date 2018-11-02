Several sitting MLAs missing from BJP’s first list for Madhya Pradesh elections

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan figured on Bharatiya Janata Party’s first list of 177 candidates for assembly polls, many sitting legislators have been dropped.

The three-time chief minsiter Chouhan will contest from Budhni, state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia to contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively for November 28 assembly polls.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats with 45.7% vote share while its nearest rival, the Congress, bagged 58 seats with a vote share of 37.1%.

The party also announced the names of 24 candidates for Mizoram and 28 candidates for Telangana assembly elections.

The central election committee of the BJP met at the party headquarters on Thursday evening to finalsie the list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were present at the meeting.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 11:44 IST