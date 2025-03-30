Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh college teacher found drunk on road

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 02:55 PM IST

The man is a contractual professor at the Government Girls PG College in Rewa district and was currently on a break, the principal informed.

A teacher of a government girls' college in Madhya Pradesh was seen drunk on a street in the state’s Rewa district. A video of the incident, which reportedly happened on Saturday, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man is seen in an inebriated condition, struggling to even stand up straight. (HT)
In the video, the man is seen in an inebriated condition, struggling to even stand up straight. (HT)

In the video, the man is seen in an inebriated condition, struggling to get up and losing control even while standing. In one of the videos, he is seen lying in the middle of the road, seemingly unaware of where he was or what he was doing.

According to a PTI report, the video was shot on a road near the Civil Lines police station and the Peeli Kothi compound. It was then uploaded on social media and was circulated widely.

To passersby, the man seemed unwell. They called an ambulance to get him to a hospital. However, after the ambulance arrived and the man was inspected, they found out that he was just heavily drunk.

What the college principal said

The man was a teacher hired on contract at the Government Girls PG College in the Rewa district. The college principal, Vibha Shrivastava, has assured that they will take the issue up with the hiring committee that hired him. "I will take up this issue before Pragya Tripathi, the chairperson of the public committee for hiring, on April 1," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

The college’s principal also said that she had seen the video and that the incident had not occurred on campus. She added that he was on a break from teaching as contractual teachers were given breaks and then re-hired when necessary.

Sharing how such contractual teachers are hired, she said that their hiring was done on merit basis for a few months through public participation by a committee.

With PTI inputs.

