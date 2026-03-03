Madhya Pradesh government hikes DA by 3 percent for state government employees

The Madhya Pradesh government has hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 per cent. With this hike, the DA rises to 58 per cent on their April salaries, which will be paid in May 2026. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his official X handle on Monday, March 2.

According to the announcement, state government employees will receive 58 per cent DA in their salaries paid in May 2026. The arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid in 6 equal instalments, starting in May 2026.

Along with the working employees, pensioners will also receive 58% DA on their pensions from January to February 2026.

The state CM also added, "Today, during the day, under the Kisan Kalyan Varsh, several important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting in Barwani. In the evening, a decision has been taken for the welfare of all employee brothers and pensioners. Congratulations to all on Holi."

Last week, the Maharashtra government had also hiked the dearness allowance of the state government employees. The DA was hiked by 3 per cent, making it 58 per cent. This will come into effect from July 2025. The arrears for the period from July 2025 to October 2025 will be disbursed in March 2026 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, while orders regarding arrears for the period from November 2025 to January 2026 will be issued separately.