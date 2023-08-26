MP plans cheetah safari to boost Kuno tourism

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning a cheetah safari in the Saisaipura area of the Kuno National Park (KNP) to boost tourism and generate revenue, a forest official aware of the matter said on Friday. The Madhya Pradesh government is planning a cheetah safari in the Saisaipura area of the Kuno National Park (KNP) to boost tourism and generate revenue, a forest official aware of the matter said on Friday. (File photo)

The state has sent a proposal to the Central Zoo Authority and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for approval, said the official. “A proposal has been sent to attract tourists and for the economic development of Saisaipura area. It will be developed in 150 hectares,” KNP director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

“The safari will have cheetahs who cannot survive in the wild and can be easily sighted by people,” said a senior officer of the MP forest department.

So far, six adult cheetahs have died in Kuno since the translocation of 20 big cats to India in two batches from Namibia and South Africa in September last year and February 2023, respectively. Besides, three of the four cubs born in India have also died.

The officer said that since it is difficult for tourists to see cheetahs at Kuno, we decided to start a safari. The safari will have two female cheetahs from Namibia, the officer added.

He said that the safari will also be a breeding centre to increase the cheetah population, as mating between wild cheetahs is an issue of concern.

