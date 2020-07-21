Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 07:57 IST

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on Tuesday morning. He was 85. Tandon’s demise was announced by his son Ashutosh.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Tandon was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Tandon became minister in Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh and was later appointed urban development minister in the Mayawati regime of the BJP-BSP alliance.