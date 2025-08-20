Madhya Pradesh govt approves new leave rules for surrogate mothers, single parents

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced special provisions for maternity and child care leave, extending the benefits to surrogate mothers and single parents, respectively. Chief minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting and approved changes. (Representative photo)

In a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, the council of ministers approved the new Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2025, replacing the 1977 Leave Rules, citing present-day requirements.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav chaired the meeting and approved changes in the eligibility criteria for maternity and child care leaves.

“Now, surrogate/commissioning mothers will be eligible for maternity leave. The father will be eligible for 15 days’ paternity leave at the time in case of adoption. The government has also approved child care leave to single male employees so that they can take care of the child without a spouse,” urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

“The government has also simplified the process for leave applications by seriously ill and specially-abled employees. The new rules will have a negligible financial impact on the state exchequer,” he added.

The cabinet on Tuesday also approved the establishment of an electronic manufacturing cluster at Bandikhedi village in Bhopal district, under the Government of India’s Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) 2.0 project. The cluster will promote the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector with world-class infrastructure and Common Facility Centers (CFCs).

The cabinet has also decided to provide scholarships for 12 months instead of 10 months for mess facilities in tribal hostels operated under the tribal welfare department. The scholarships, based on student attendance, currently stand at ₹1,650 per month for boys and ₹1,700 per month for girls.