 Bypoll results LIVE: Congress ahead in both seats in Madhya Pradesh, BJD leading in Odisha's Bijepur
The counting of votes for the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Bijepur in Odisha is underway and the Election Commission will declare the results on its website. Follow us for live updates
live Feb 28, 2018 11:47 IST
By Neha Mahajan

The counting of votes for the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Bijepur in Odisha is underway and the results will be declared today. Follow live updates here
 

Feb 28, 2018 11:47 AM IST

Vote count of parties in Odisha's Bijepur after 10th round:

BJD - 54104
BJP - 31366
Congress - 2788
NOTA - 849
 

Feb 28, 2018 11:22 AM IST

After 8th round, the vote count of parties in Bijepur is

BJD - 45044
BJP - 25989
Congress - 2263
NOTA - 723

Feb 28, 2018 11:07 AM IST

Congress ahead in both seats in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress is ahead in both seats. In Mungaoli assembly constituency, Congress' candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav maintains a lead of over 1373 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Bai Saheb Yadav after the third round of counting.

In Kolaras, party's candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav was leading by 1583 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Devendra Jain after third round of voting.

Feb 28, 2018 10:47 AM IST

After 6th round, the vote count of parties in Bijepur stands at:

BJD-33377
BJP- 20579
Congress-1877
NOTA-594

Feb 28, 2018 10:40 AM IST

Congress leading by 207 votes in Kolaras , reports news agency ANI

Feb 28, 2018 10:25 AM IST

BJD ahead of BJP in Bijepur assembly seat

The ruling BJD is ahead of BJP in the by-election for Bijepur Assembly seat as per initial trends. After the end of round 5, BJD is leading by over 11,000 votes

BJD - 28621
BJP - 16628
Congress- 1762 votes

Feb 28, 2018 09:38 AM IST

BJP leads in Mungaoli, Congress ahead in Kolaras

Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is leading by 832 votes in Kolaras assembly constituency whereas BJP candidate Bai Saheb Yadav is leading in Mungaoli by 266 votes, as per sources in chief electoral officer's office.  

Feb 28, 2018 09:36 AM IST

In Odisha's Bijepur, an estimated 72% of voters exercised their franchise.  While the electoral fate of a total of 13 candidates were sealed in the EVMs, it appeared to be a triangular contest among nominees of the ruling BJD, the Congress and the BJP. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year.

Feb 28, 2018 09:35 AM IST

Bypolls to Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh were held on February 24 and recorded 77% and 70% voter turnout respectively. Overall, 13 candidates are in the fray in Mungaoli and 22 in Kolaras.

