Bypoll results LIVE: Congress ahead in both seats in Madhya Pradesh, BJD leading in Odisha's Bijepur

Feb 28, 2018 11:07 AM IST

Congress ahead in both seats in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, Congress is ahead in both seats. In Mungaoli assembly constituency, Congress' candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav maintains a lead of over 1373 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Bai Saheb Yadav after the third round of counting.

In Kolaras, party's candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav was leading by 1583 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Devendra Jain after third round of voting.