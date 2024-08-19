 Madhya Pradesh: Partially charred bodies of 2 found, probe on | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh: Partially charred bodies of 2 found, probe on

ByShruti Tomar, Anupam Pateriya, Bhopal
Aug 19, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The partially charred bodies of a man and a woman were found tied in chains to a tree in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The partially charred bodies of a man and a woman were found tied in chains to a tree in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Madhya Pradesh: Partially charred bodies of 2 found, probe on
Madhya Pradesh: Partially charred bodies of 2 found, probe on

The deceased, identified as Chotu Mishra (31) and Abhilasha Upadhyaya (30), were found chained to the tree in Sidhan ki Pahadi area of Lavkushnagar by local residents on Sunday morning.

Chhatarpur superintendent of police (SP) Agam Jain said, “The police are investigating the matter with the help of a forensic team to know whether it is a case of murder or suicide as the key of the chain was found near the bodies.” Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a report is awaited, he said.

Upadhyaya’s parents told police she had stepped out for grocery shopping on Saturday evening. However, when she did not return, they filed a missing complaint at Lavkushnagar police station.

Police officers said a preliminary probe revealed that the two deceased were friends despite objections from their families.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said the deaths could also be a the result of hate crime.

“The family members of the victims are being interrogated,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Madhya Pradesh: Partially charred bodies of 2 found, probe on
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On