Madhya Pradesh’s porn OTT service involving models has a Pakistan link, 3 arrested

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:19 IST

Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested two men including a software engineer, who launched an over the top (OTT) media service to circulate obscene video contents in the name of adult movies shot illegally, across 22 countries and have named a Pakistan resident for alleged involvement in the crime.

The two arrested by the cyber cell of Indore police include Deepak Saini, 30, a software engineer from Gwalior and his partner Keshav Singh, 27, a resident of Morena. Three other accused were arrested by police on August 10. Seven other accused are absconding. All of them have been booked under section 66 and 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000, said police.

The maintenance of their media services was done by one Hussain Ali, a resident of Pakistan, police said and added that no case has been registered against Ali as police is still looking into his role in the crime.

“Saini and Singh used to pay up to Rs 5 lakh to distributors for a movie containing obscene contents and they used to earn money through subscription charges decided as per the boldness of the contents. The basic subscription charge was Rs 249 per month. In just one year, they released as many as 84 such movies on their platform,” said Jitendra Singh, superintendent of police, cyber cell, Indore.

Also Read: Pakistan hackers target personal website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable

“The matter came to light when an Indore-based model lodged a complaint with the city cyber cell on July 25 that three men had signed her for acting in a web series of a reputed OTT platform. The accused shot bold scenes of the models in a farm house in Indore and later uploaded it on different porn sites. Later, a few more women came forward with similar complaints against Milind Dawar, who runs a modelling agency, Brijendra Gurjar, who posed as the director of movies, cameraman Ankit Chawda and five others. They were arrested on August 10,” said Singh.

Also Read: 10 cops win Medal of Honour from Madhya Pradesh; 3 inspectors among them cracked rape and murder cases

In the investigation, it was found that the accused used to lure the models in the name of casting them in a popular web series of reputed web channels and used to shoot obscene movies. Later, they used to sell the movies to Mumbai-based Ashok Singh and Vijayanand Pandey, distributors of these adult movies,” said the cyber cell SP.