Madhya Pradesh's positivity rate dips below 5%; govt to ease 'covid curfew' from June 1

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the restrictions imposed in the state to contain coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be lifted from June 1. The chief minister announced the beginning of the 'unlock' phase as he said that the positivity rate in the state has come down to around 4%. "Having an infection rate of up to 5% means that it is under control," Chouhan added.

"We have to open #MPJantaCurfew from June 1, but open it in such a way that its infection does not spread again," Chouhan said.

"We are fighting a long war against # Covid-19 and I am happy to inform you today that the positivity rate in the state has come down to around 4 percent," the chief minister announced.

The chief minister urged the citizens to strictly follow the guidelines of the Covid-19 curfew till May 31 to prevent the spread. He also laid stress on testing of the migrant workers entering the state and asked the officials to ensure that the benefits of the schemes for the workers reach them, as he said this is the necessity against the Covid-induced challenges.

Chouhan further said that the installation process for the oxygen plant is ongoing at a rapid pace to prevent any lack of the essential life-saving gas. He also announced ₹5,000 per month pension to children who lost their parents to the disease.

"We are setting up new oxygen plants in the state at a rapid pace, so that there is no shortage of oxygen. At the same time, we urge you all to plant trees, so that the balance of nature is maintained and natural oxygen is available to all of us," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday found 4,384 people infected with the virus in the last 24 hours, while 79 lost their lives to the disease. The state's tally on Friday reached 7,57,119 and the death toll stood at 7,394, according to the state health department, reported PTI.