Six killed, one injured after SUV collides with truck near Madhya Pradesh's Sagar
PTI |
Jul 17, 2023 06:38 AM IST
The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters.
At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.
The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.
He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.
