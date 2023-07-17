Six killed, one injured after SUV collides with truck near Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said. Six people were dead in an accident between a car and a truck under Sanodha police station area in Sagar district. (ANI)

The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.