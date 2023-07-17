Home / India News / Six killed, one injured after SUV collides with truck near Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Six killed, one injured after SUV collides with truck near Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

PTI |
Jul 17, 2023 06:38 AM IST

At least six persons were killed and another was injured when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck near Sagar city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening, police said.

Six people were dead in an accident between a car and a truck under Sanodha police station area in Sagar district. (ANI)
The incident occurred near Bamori Doodar on the Sagar-Jabalpur Road under Sanodha police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashoka Chourasia said.

He said out of seven persons travelling in the SUV, six were killed on the spot while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The identity of the deceased persons is being established, the police officer said.

Monday, July 17, 2023
