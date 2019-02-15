Madras HC for CCTV in government officials’ rooms to check sexual abuse

The Madras high court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to install close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside senior officers’ rooms at government offices to check incidents of sexual harassment.

The court’s observation came while hearing a petition by a woman police officer, seeking action against her senior colleague for allegedly harassing her.

The court also directed the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), where the complainant works, to look into her allegations.

“In order to avoid all such allegations and complaints against the higher officials and to safeguard the interest of women officers and women employees from the offences of sexual harassment, the state government can go ahead by installing the CCTV cameras in the senior officers’ rooms and office premises,” the high court said.

As the petitioner sought the criminal proceedings against the DVAC joint-director for the alleged sexual harassment, the court asked the ICC to examine the issue under Section 19(g) of the Sexual Harassment Act.

“The complainant, beyond her capacity as an IPS level officer, basically, she is a citizen of this great nation. Thus, registering of a criminal case is her fundamental right ensured under the Constitution of India.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 16:30 IST