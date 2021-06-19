Madras HC grants six-week extension for final report in IPS officer sexual harassment case

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday granted an extension to the investigating officer to file a final report within a period of six weeks in the case of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman IPS officer against a special director general of police who was subsequently suspended.

The case was taken suo moto by justice Anand Venkatesh to monitor the investigations led by the CB-CID. “The investigation is almost complete and what remains is certain reports to be collected by the Investigation Officer before the final report is filed before the concerned jurisdictional Court,” the court said in its orders. The judge said that he was satisfied with the reasons given for the delay and for the investigation not being complete within a six-week time frame set by an earlier court order on April 30.

The investigation officer filed a status report that seven more witnesses were examined so a total 113 witnesses have been examined under Section 161(3) Criminal Procedure Code so far and their statements have been recorded. 32 witnesses were interviewed again. Three accused have been examined-- the special director general of police (under suspension) on charges of for sexual harassment, Chengalapttu superintendent of police (under suspension) for preventing the victim from filing a complaint and colluding with the accused and a superintendent of police from Salem. Statements from the complainant’s father-in-law and husband have also been recorded as ‘crucial witnesses.

Advocated General, R Shanmugasundaram, submitted that the report of the Internal Complaints Committee has already been submitted to the Secretary, Home Department and steps are being taken to proceed further on the basis of the report submitted.

The court was informed that only the analysis report is pending with the Forensic Department. “The State Public Prosecutor, on instructions from the Investigation Officer, submitted that all efforts are being taken to collect the analysis report and an outer time limit of six more weeks may be granted in order to file the final report in this case,” the court said.

The alleged harassment took place on February 21 when the complainant had travelled in the car of the accused while they were on official duty for former chief minister Edappadi Palanisami’s tour of the central districts.