Madras HC notice to Centre, SII after Covishield trial candidate alleges side effects
- the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose.
Madras High Court on Friday directed the Centre to reply on a writ petition to declare one of the Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield, as unsafe.
The court has issued a notice to the Central government, Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), Serum Institute of India (SII), ICMR, Astra Zeneca UK and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, said the petitioner’s advocate R Rajaram.
Covishield is an Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine produced locally by Pune-based SII and Ramachandran institute was among the trial sites.
In his petition, the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on October 1 last year. He added that he was hospitalised for two weeks from October 11. His discharge summary states that he had suffered from ‘acute neuro encephalopathy’. He added that he suffered from memory loss, tremors and anxiety and lost out on work opportunities.
Stating that the petitioner volunteered for a public cause and is entitled to protection under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the plea sought for the vaccine to be declared unsafe. The complainant has also demanded ₹five crore for the trauma he and his family have gone through. The matter will next be heard on March 26.
India began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with Covishiled and Covaxin being currently administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers. The second dose of the vaccination drive is in process.
Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On February 9, Sharmila announced her intentions to launch a new political party in Telangana.
