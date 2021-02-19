IND USA
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Madras HC notice to Centre, SII after Covishield trial candidate alleges side effects

  the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:39 PM IST

Madras High Court on Friday directed the Centre to reply on a writ petition to declare one of the Covid-19 vaccines, Covishield, as unsafe.

The court has issued a notice to the Central government, Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), Serum Institute of India (SII), ICMR, Astra Zeneca UK and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, said the petitioner’s advocate R Rajaram.

Covishield is an Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine produced locally by Pune-based SII and Ramachandran institute was among the trial sites.

Also read: After visit of envoys, EU calls for early assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir


In his petition, the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on October 1 last year. He added that he was hospitalised for two weeks from October 11. His discharge summary states that he had suffered from ‘acute neuro encephalopathy’. He added that he suffered from memory loss, tremors and anxiety and lost out on work opportunities.

Stating that the petitioner volunteered for a public cause and is entitled to protection under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the plea sought for the vaccine to be declared unsafe. The complainant has also demanded five crore for the trauma he and his family have gone through. The matter will next be heard on March 26.

India began its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with Covishiled and Covaxin being currently administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers. The second dose of the vaccination drive is in process.

