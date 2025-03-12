Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madras HC stays ED order attaching film director’s properties

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Mar 12, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The ED order had allowed provisionally attaching three of his properties of worth more than ₹10 crore over a copyright dispute under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

In a relief for Tamil film director S Shankar, the Madras high court on Tuesday stayed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) order passed on February 17 that allowed provisionally attaching three of his properties of worth more than 10 crore over a copyright dispute under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The bench of justice MS Ramesh and justice N Senthilkumar stayed the ED’s order based on a plea moved by Shankar. The court directed the ED to file its counter to the plea and adjourned the hearing to April 21. (File photo)
The bench of justice MS Ramesh and justice N Senthilkumar stayed the ED’s order based on a plea moved by Shankar. The court directed the ED to file its counter to the plea and adjourned the hearing to April 21. (File photo)

The bench of justice MS Ramesh and justice N Senthilkumar stayed the ED’s order based on a plea moved by Shankar. The court directed the ED to file its counter to the plea and adjourned the hearing to April 21.

The ED had taken action against a plea by writer Aarur Tamilnadan filed in Chennai’s Egmore magistrate court claiming that Shankar‘s Tamil blockbuster Enthiran (starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai) which released in 2010 was copied from his story – Jugiba.

Since offences under the Copyright Act are scheduled offences under the PMLA, the ED had passed the order. “Can the ED register cases based on an individual’s complaint that a crime has been committed,” the court asked. “Why didn’t the ED wait for the outcome of the complaint before attaching the property?”

In June 2023, a single judge bench of the high court dismissed a plea filed by Tamilnadan against Shankar, observing that there was no evidence available of a copyright and that it could not be claimed over an idea or a concept. The court observed that when this suit has been dismissed and another criminal complaint on the matter was stayed so ED officials need not have attached the properties. “The provisional attachment order should not have been issued .. particularly when the stay against the criminal complaint was in operation for the past three years.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On