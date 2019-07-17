Madrasa in UP set on fire over beef rumours

A madrasa was set on fire by a mob in Behta village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district following allegations that beef was found in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Uma Shankar Yadav of Bindki police station said a mob of around 50 people had demolished the boundary wall of the madrasa and then set the building on fire on Monday.

The police registered a case under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act after a team veterinarians confirmed that meat recovered near the seminary was beef. Yadav and other policemen had been stationed in the village since Monday after tension prevailed in the area following the recovery of a cow carcass.

The police said no one was inside the madrasa when the mob attacked it.

District magistrate Sanjeev Singh and SP Fatehpur Ramesh said the situation was brought under control.

One person has been booked for cow slaughter, police said, adding that the suspect is absconding.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 00:56 IST