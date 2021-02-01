Magisterial probe ordered into PNG pipeline blast in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

A magisterial probe has been ordered into a blast that took place in suburban Jwalapur area of Haridwar district on Sunday evening in an underground pipeline of the newly-laid Piped Natural Gas (PNG) facility.

Leakage from the underground pipeline was reported by nearby residents of Jurs Country adjacent to a petrol pump and they informed the local administration about it.

Later, a minor blast occurred at the site though no damage to life and nearby buildings was reported. Prima facie the incident occurred due to digging work being done by JCB in a nearby plot which had led to the pipeline being damaged.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Haridwar Gopal Singh Chauhan and Jwalapur police station in-charge Praveen Singh Koshyari reached the spot after the minor blast and monitored the fire dousing operation.

District magistrate, Haridwar, C Ravi Shankar has ordered a magisterial probe into the case appointing a sun divisional magistrate as the investigating officer.

“As this is the second such blast in a span of six months in the PNG underground pipeline network in the city periphery it's a serious matter. A magisterial probe has been ordered under a sub-divisional magistrate who will submit the report in a short time. Strict legal action and the first information report will be filed against those found guilty in the probe,” said DM C Ravi Shankar.

Locals also pointed to a JCB machine carrying out digging work at the site where the blast occurred. The machine had been there for the past couple of days for construction work on a vacant plot.

SDM Gopal Singh Chauhan said that directives have been given to Gas Authority of India officials to ensure adequate security setup of the underground pipeline and to put up information and warning signboards so that prior permission and information is sought from the respective area by GAIL officials for carrying out digging work near the pipeline.

Earlier also in July last year, flames had erupted from the pipeline stretch at the city's posh Vivek Vihar colony.

Jwalapur is the first colony in Haridwar covered with a PNG underground set up with the first connection established in January and in the coming months the network will cover the whole area.