Maha agri dept advises farmers to prepare for delayed monsoon

The state agriculture department has advised farmers to prepare for sowing season keeping in mind the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of a delay in the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra.

Weather experts have indicated that this year monsoon will be arriving late in Maharashtra as its entry in Kerala is not expected before June 6, almost a week later than usual.

State agriculture department said that even though the monsoon has arrived in the Andamans, its further movement will be slow. So, it may reach Kerala after the first week of June.

The agriculture department further added that it is unlikely that there will be pre-monsoon showers in Maharashtra before June 8.

As there will be no change in the weather till May 31, the heatwave will continue.

After June 1, temperature will decrease across the state except east Marathwada, said agriculture department in a release. The department also stated that farmers do not have to worry and should conduct their farming activities according to the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile on May 26, the maximum temperature in Pune was 37.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Nagpur and Wardha at 46.5 degrees Celsius and Chandrapur at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

