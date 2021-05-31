Maha continues to register a dip; records 18,600 fresh Covid cases

Maharashtra recorded 18,600 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, continuing the trend of a steady decline in fresh cases, taking the tally to 5,731,815. The death toll reached 94,844 with 402 deaths. Mumbai recorded 1,062 new cases and 22 deaths, taking the tally to 704,622. The test positivity rate is 7.36%, the lowest since February 22, when it was 7.12%.

The state has seen a steady drop in fresh cases since May 1. On May 1, it recorded 63,282 cases which came down to 34,848 cases on May 15 and 18,600 on May 30. The state also saw 802 deaths on May 1, which rose to 960 on May 15 and dropped to 402 on May 30. There are currently 271,801 active cases across the state. Pune has 39,466 cases, followed by Mumbai with 28,015 active cases. On Sunday, 252,623 tests were conducted, while the number of recovered people was 22,532.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor, Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said efforts were made to ensure a decline in cases. “We ramped up the number of tests, ensured faster diagnosis as well as medication for the patients and also ensured they get hospital beds in time,” said Dr Salunke. He said the lockdown played a significant role in the dip.