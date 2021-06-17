Maharashtra Covid numbers drop; some districts still see a surge

Maharashtra continued to see a drop in the caseload with Wednesday recording 10,107 fresh Covid-19 cases, but districts such as Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune and Satara continued to see a surge.

There were 1,146 new cases in Kolhapur, while Sangli recorded 924 cases on Wednesday. Satara witnessed 915 new cases, while Pune -- which included Pimpri Chinchwad -- recorded 1,186 cases.

There were 223,509 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries was 10,567.

There are currently 136,661 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 17,820 followed by Mumbai with 17,782 active cases.

The death toll in the state stands at 115,390. Pune leads with 15,744 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,227.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management, cites various factors for the rise. “The authorities are not able to effectively implement the mechanism to contain the virus. The pace of vaccination has also been very slow. In addition, we saw the virus arriving late there and hopefully, in the coming days, the cases will be contained and the downward trend will start,” he said.