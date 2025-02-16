Rewa , The number of Maha Kumbh-bound vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, bordering with Prayagraj, has increased in the past 24 hours, prompting the administration to be on alert, officials said on Sunday. Maha Kumbh-bound traffic increases at MP-UP border on weekend

Around 1,000 vehicles were moving towards Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh every hour at Chakghat border here and nearly 800 returning from there in the same period, they said.

Prayagraj is located around 45 km from the Chakghat border in Rewa district.

The first parking for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has been set up just six kilometres from the Chakghat border in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said, adding that elaborate arrangements have been made for the people at the "holding areas" and help centres.

The number of Prayagraj-bound vehicles on National Highway no. 30 has increased in the past 24 hours. In addition, a large number of people were also returning from Prayagraj, resulting in the increase in number of vehicles on the road, in-charge Inspector General, Rewa range, Saket Prakash Pandey said.

"As of now, we are not stopping the vehicles at Bela, Gangev and Chakghat holding points but police and administration are in alert mode," Pandey said.

The situation is not like a traffic jam, but the number of vehicles going to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has gone up from Saturday due to it being the weekend, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Udit Mishra said.

The administration has made arrangements in the "holding areas", besides enhancing the help centre amenities, Mishra said.

Similar holding areas have also been made in Maihar, Katni and Satna districts of MP, the officials said.

Traffic has increased on the border as the fair area and Prayagraj city have been declared as "no-vehicle zone", they said.

Earlier this month, heavy traffic jams were seen on the 250-km-long stretch from Katni on the border along the two states due to vehicles heading towards the Maha Kumbh fair.

The Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.