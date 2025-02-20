Maha Kumbh: Cases against two social media handles over videos of women taking holy dip

A video of female devotees taking the holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh was allegedly posted from an Instagram account, prompting the Uttar Pradesh Police to seek information from Meta, Instagram's parent firm, regarding the identity of the account operator. Prayagraj: Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Action, including arrest, will follow once the details are received, a police statement said.

On February 17, a case was lodged against the Instagram account for allegedly posting videos of women pilgrims, it added.

In another case, registered on February 19, a case was registered against a Telegram channel after it was found to be offering similar clips for sale, the statement read.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated against the channel, and further investigation is underway,” it stated.

Both the cases are registered at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station in Prayagraj, where the mega religious gathering is being held.

According to the statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police's crackdown came after its social media monitoring team detected that certain platforms were uploading videos of women bathing and changing clothes at the Maha Kumbh, a clear violation of their privacy and dignity.

Prashant Kumar, the state's top police officer, has directed that action be taken against ‘misleading and offensive’ social media content related to the religious gathering, which began in Prayagraj on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.

More than 56 crore devotees, including around 1.10 crore people till Wednesday evening, have already taken the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, as per Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With PTI inputs)