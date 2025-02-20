Maha Kumbh: FIRs filed for sharing fake videos from Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against social media handles for posting a fake video about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj from Pakistan, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said. Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIRs against social media handles for posting a fake video about the Kumbh Mela(PTI)

"FIRs have been registered against social media handles for posting a video from Pakistan claiming it to be of the Kumbh area... FIR has also been registered for misuse of the videos of women taking a dip...," Krishna told ANI.

Sharing details about the number of devotees took holy dip in Triveni Sangam, he said, "Around 1.10 crore people have taken a holy dip till this evening. Today's bath was completed peacefully; no untoward incident took place anywhere."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees taking the holy dip until February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 PM, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj are arriving at the temples for darshan.