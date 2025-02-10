Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh: President Droupadi Murmu takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 11:04 AM IST

The Mahakumbh Mela, which kickstarted in January, will conclude on February 26 on Mahashivaratri.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh Mela: President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)
Mahakumbh Mela: President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

The grand Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the nation and the world. The festival will conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

After taking the holy dip, the president offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

An earlier statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said that after the holy dip, president Murmu will also take a darshan at Akshayavat and Hanuman Mandir. "She will also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre," the statement added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany the President to the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple.

Notably, the first president of the country, Dr Rajendra Prasad, had also taken a holy dip during the Mahakumbh Mela.

