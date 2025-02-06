‘Blessed to be at Mahakumbh’: PM Modi after Sangam dip

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - and said he felt “blessed to be at the Mahakumbh.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (PMO via PTI Photo)

The PM held ‘rudraksh’ beads in his hand during the bathing ritual. Dressed in a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, he offered prayers to the sun and the Ganga amid the chanting of mantras. He took to X to share pictures of his Sangam snan, and stated: “I got immense peace and satisfaction from the blessings of Maa Ganga. I prayed to her for the happiness, prosperity, health and well-being of all the countrymen. Har-Har Gange.”

“Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion,” Modi added.

At Mahakumbh, where devotees from all over the world are gathering, the PM gave the message of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the world.

Modi took a boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam. He was accompanied by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Along the route, he acknowledged the greetings of the crowd that had lined up on both sides of the riverbanks to catch a glimpse of him.

The PM’s trip lasted around 90 minutes during which there was minimal use of the road - barely 3 km in the car. Modi reached the Prayagraj airport, from where he reached the DPS helipad in an MI 17 helicopter. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed and greeted him. From here, the PM went to Arail Ghat, from where he boarded a special motorboat and headed towards Triveni Sangam. The CM was also with him on the boat. The PM was also seen taking information from CM Yogi about the arrangements made in Mahakumbh and the facilities being provided to devotees.

Modi’s visit to the Mahakumbh came on a day when assembly polls were underway in Delhi as well as the Milkipur bypoll in UP. Security was stepped up for his visit. However, barring some portions that were mandatory for security protocols, devotees continued to take a dip at other ghats during the VIP visit, officials said.

Prior to this, the PM had visited Prayagraj on December 13, a month before the start of Mahakumbh, and launched 167 projects worth ₹5500 crore. These included major projects of upgrade/development of railway stations for passenger facilities as well as ROBs/flyovers and widening/strengthening/beautification of roads. Projects related to permanent ghats, riverfront, sewage, drinking water facilities, along with power supply were also launched.

Modi had also inaugurated Akshayvat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, Bade Hanuman Mandir Corridor, Bhardwaj Rishi Ashram Corridor and Shringaverpur Dham Corridor. The purpose of these projects was not only to make the Mahakumbh experience memorable for devotees, but also to give a new direction of progress to Prayagraj.

The mega fair on the banks of the Sangam has been drawing millions of pilgrims from across India and the world. According to the UP government, so far, over 38 crore pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh.