Maha Kumbh stampede: Probe hints towards ‘conspiracy’, BJP MP tells Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday claimed that the probe into the stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj suggests a conspiracy. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha (left) and belongings of those who were trapped in the stampede at Mahakumbh.(Sansad TV & Deepak Gupta/HT)

The BJP MP made the claims in Parliament when Lok Sabha was discussing the motion of thanks for the President's address at the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 budget.

"...Investigation is underway on the incident that took place in Maha Kumbh. We are getting the smell of a conspiracy from the investigation. When the entire investigation is done, the people who were behind the incident will have to bow down in shame..." Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

The stampede took place on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar, in which at least 30 people lost their lives, and 60 were injured in a pre-dawn stampede at Sangam area in Prayagraj on January 29.

Also Read | 'Modi-Yogi down down': Opposition raises slogans in Parliament over Maha Kumbh stampede

The stampede took place on January 29 when a huge crowd broke the barricades as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Maha Kumbh stampede: Opposition demands discussion, list of deceased

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and a list of those deceased.

When the House met for the first time after the President's address to the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 budget, the opposition MPs led by the Congress were on their feet and demanded a discussion on the recent tragedy in Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | SC refuses to entertain Kumbh stampede PIL, asks petitioner to approach HC

Soon the opposition members stormed the Well of the House resorting to noisy protests and sloganeering, according to PTI.

Led by deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the opposition members also sought suspension of the Question Hour and demanded a discussion on the stampede.

(Inputs from ANI/PTI)