'Modi-Yogi down down': Opposition raises slogans in Parliament over Maha Kumbh stampede

Parliament proceedings began amid chaos on Monday as Opposition MPs raised slogans in the Lok Sabha over the recent stampede incident at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj that killed at least 30 people. Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday,(PTI)

The opposition members resorted to sloganeering, targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, as they raised the issue of the Maha Kumbh stampede.

Slogans like ‘Modi Yogi down down’, ‘Modi-Yogi shame shame’ were raised in the Lok Sabha as the question hour continued.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asked the opposition members if they have been sent by the voters to ask questions or break tables.

Sloganeering continued all through the question hour. At the end of the hour, Birla urged members to never let the question hour be interrupted and raise whatever issues they want after that period. He added that all the issues can be raised during the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address.

“Aap sab se agraha karna chahta hu, jin vishay ko uthana chahte hain, Rashtrapati abhivashan me sab muddo ko utha sakte hain. Maine pehle bhi kaha hai ki prashna kaal kabhi bhi sthagit nai hona chaiye, ye aap sab ki samuhik zimmedari hai ki prashna kaal chale. Mudde 12 baje ke baad uthaayein. Iss parampara ko kayam karo, aisa mera agraha hai. Baaki aap agar naarebaaji karne aaye ho, mez thapthapane aaye ho toh main kuch nahi keh sakta [I want to request everyone, whatever matter you want to raise, raise them during debate on the Jan 31 presidential speech… I have said earlier also that the Question Hour should never be hit, it is the collective responsibility of all of you to ensure that the Question Hour lasts. Issues should be raised after 12 pm. Continue this tradition, this is my request. But if you want to shout, if you want to bang tables then I cannot say anything],” Om Birla said.

A united opposition demanded an immediate discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede that had led to the death of 30 people.

"The opposition in Lok Sabha demands a discussion on the Maha Kumbh tragedy and asks the government to respond. Since this was not allowed, we continue to raise our voices," Congress leader Manickam Tagore said.

The united opposition even staged a brief walkout in the Upper House on the issue and demanded that the list of deceased be released by the UP Government.

The Maha Kumbh stampede

A stampede incident occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela on the second Shahi Snan on the occasion of Mouni Amawasya which claimed at least 30 lives and around 60 individuals were injured in the incident.

Several opposition leaders had raised their concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

However, following the incident, a three-member judicial commission was formed to investigate the stampede. The commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.