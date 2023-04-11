Home / India News / Maha minister clarifies over ‘no Sena member was near Babri Masjid’ remark

Maha minister clarifies over ‘no Sena member was near Babri Masjid’ remark

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 05:26 PM IST

While issuing the clarification, BJP's Chandrakant Patil revealed that CM Shinde had called him on Tuesday morning and asked him to clarify his statements.

After his remarks on Shiv Sena sparked controversy, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said those who razed the structure were Hindus and they cannot be segregated as Shiv Sainiks or BJP men.

BJP minister Chandrakant Patil(ANI)
Patil revealed that CM Shinde called him on Tuesday morning after his remarks sparked controversy and asked him to issue a clarification. “Nobody participated in 'karseva' (movement to demolish the Babri structure) as members of their parties but as Hindus. At the time of the demolition (in December 1992), there was no separation between Shiv Sena workers and non-Shiv Sena workers. All participated as Hindus,” Patil said.

When asked if BJP workers were also not part of the Babri Masjid demolition, the BJP leader said, Patil said, “Neither BJP nor Shiv Sena (then undivided) was present there. All were present under the leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad as Hindus.”

“From leaders like Satish Pradhan (of undivided Shiv Sena) all were part of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan' but it was always led by the VHP and its leader (late) Ashok Singhal,"he said.

Patil also said that he didn't mean to disrespect Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. “Balasaheb Thackeray had even taken the onus of the entire incident (demolition of the masjid). However, I will not react to the comments made by Uddhav Thackeray today against me,” he added.

Chandrakant Patil had said not a single Shiv Sena worker was involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had expressed his disapproval of the statement and said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should either step down or seek Patil's resignation over his remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

babri masjid eknath shinde balasaheb thackeray uddhav thackeray shiv sena
babri masjid eknath shinde balasaheb thackeray uddhav thackeray shiv sena + 2 more
