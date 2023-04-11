Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Drunk man apprehended for threatening to kill CM Shinde

By HT News Desk | Written by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 11, 2023

A similar incident happened last year. However, following the threat additional security was provided to CM Shinde and the accused was arrested.

Pune police have apprehended a 42-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The police is now questioning the accused who called on helpline '112' asking for an ambulance service but threatened to kill Shinde when he was told to dial ‘108.’

Pune police arrest man for threatening to kill CM Shinde.
The accused, who was identified as Rajesh Agwane, is employed as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai. Agwane reportedly made the threatening call on Monday night in a drunk condition. "On Monday night, the man called up police control room number 112 and sought medical assistance. He was told to call on 108 (ambulance service number). The man again called up the police control room, he spoke in threatening language and to harm the chief minister," a senior Pune police official said.

"His wife was there, she grabbed the phone and told the control room officers that the man was drunk and he did not know what he was saying and requested to ignore his comments," the official said further.

An incident of similar sorts happened last year in October when the Pune police received a call threatening to kill CM Shinde. Following the call, additional security was provided to Shinde and the accused was arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

