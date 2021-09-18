Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain starts Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has started a Covid-19 vaccination drive for devotees within the temple premises. Devotees who wish to visit the temple but have not been vaccinated so far can get their jabs at the temple. The vaccination facility was inaugurated on September 15, and devotees can get their first as well as second dose from here.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple was opened for devotees from September 11 after a gap of 17 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 686 devotees participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' at the temple on September 11, in compliance with established Covid-19 protocols. The temple administration told news agency PTI that up to 1,000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple regularly.

Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva and a popular shrine for Hindus.

The temple administration has decided to hold this vaccination drive near the temple gate to prevent the spread of Covid-19, News18 reported on Saturday. Devotees are being asked to wait for 30 minutes following their vaccination and then allowed to enter the temple. Mobile vaccine units have also been started to help inoculate the elderly population against Covid-19, as they cannot always visit the designated vaccination centres.

Madhya Pradesh vaccinated more than 23.7 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Friday, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, as the daily vaccination numbers across the country crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month. To date, the state has vaccinated 55,658,845 beneficiaries. In the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh reported six new cases of Covid-19 after testing 68,737 samples, and zero deaths.

