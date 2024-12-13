'Mahakumbh 2025 to take country's spiritual identity to new heights': PM Modi in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where he extended his best wishes for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, which will take place in the city next month, saying that the event would take the country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs worship at the Sangam Nose, in Prayagraj, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.(PTI)

Modi said that crores of people from across the country will assemble in the city for the Mahakumbh 2025 with their own beliefs, faiths and thoughts. He added that they will unite on the banks of Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers), presenting a unique and beautiful representation of the country before the world.

“Mahakumbh is a divine festival of our faith, spirituality and culture. I feel fortunate to be on the holy land of Prayagraj to review its preparations and inaugurate various development works,” PM Modi said

“It is the blessings of Prayagraj and its people that I have had the honour of visiting here time and time again. I had come and taken a dip in the holy waters of sangam in 2019 also,” he added.

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹ 5,500 crore



The prime minister arrived in Prayagraj to launch development projects worth ₹5,500 crore to improve the city's infrastructure and amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh.

Ahead of the launch, the prime minister performed a ceremonial puja and darshan at the holy Sangam. He also undertook a river cruise.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present with the prime minister at the puja.

Highlighting the importance of Mahakumbh 2025 and Prayagraj as mentioned in ancient Hindu religious texts, PM Modi said the event would be a mega “yagna” of unity that would be discussed across the globe.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh mela will be held from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh is organised every 12 years.