Ensure seamless execution of Mahakumbh, Yogi tells officials

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the Mahakumbh in Sangam city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on Friday, during which he is set to inaugurate projects worth around ₹7,000 crore for the mega fair. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visits Sangam during his visit to inspect preparations on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to review development works for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and others also seen. (ANI Photo)

The CM conducted a ground inspection of Mahakumbh Nagar and key locations such as the Sangam Nose, where the PM will offer prayers and perform rituals. Adityanath directed officials to ensure seamless execution of the event. He inspected various important sites, including the temporary 100-bed central hospital built in Sector-1 of the mela area in Parade ground, Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop, and the Bade Hanuman temple, where he offered prayers.

Adityanath took stock of the emergency ward, ICU, OPD, waiting area, main ward, female ward, children’s ward and operation theatre. Doctors briefed him about the advanced facilities available at the hospital, including the use of AI-powered cameras in the ICU and the high-tech AI messaging flow system that allows seamless translations of interaction between patients and doctors in languages preferred by them.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements but stressed the need for proper staffing, availability of medicines, and enhanced ventilation.

The PM Modi’s visit on Friday will feature Ganga Aarti, a public address, and worship at Sangam Nose.

After the hospital, Yogi Adityanath proceeded to Qila Ghat to review the newly constructed jetty. He directed officials to ensure adequate facilities for devotees, including bathing arrangements while maintaining robust security measures.

He then visited the Sangam Nose, where PM Modi is set to perform rituals. Kumbh Nagar DM Vijay Kiran Anand briefed the CM on the arrangements for the PM’s cruise tour from Arail to Sangam. Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection, provided essential guidelines, and emphasized on maintaining the Ganga’s cleanliness.

The CM reviewed the newly built Akshayvat Corridor in the Akbar Fort and inspected the Smart City development work, appreciating the corridor’s beautification. He also visited the Bade Hanuman Mandir Corridor on the Sangam banks, where Phase-1 development is underway by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

Accompanied by temple Mahant Balbir Giri, he reviewed the progress, performed aarti, and prayed for the well-being of people.

Finally, the CM reached Saraswati Koop, where he offered flowers at the statue of Goddess Saraswati in the courtyard, concluding his comprehensive review of preparations for PM Modi’s visit and Mahakumbh.

Adityanath then reached the Prayagraj Mela authority office to inspect the Salori drain purification work in Sector 6 using the Geotube method. This innovative technology treats sewer and drain water by reducing 50-60% of BOD levels before sending it to the STP. The city’s 22 untapped drains will be treated through this process, ensuring cleaner discharge into the rivers.

The trial run has been successful, with operations at full capacity since January 1. The CM emphasised that no untreated sewer water should be allowed into the river and directed officials to ensure STPs operate efficiently throughout the fair. The CM also inspected arrangements at the Akharas in Sector 20 of tent city.

During the field inspection, the CM was accompanied by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, jal shakti minister Swatantradev Singh, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and former minister and MLA Sidharth Nath Singh, along with other leaders and officials.