Mahakumbh to be open for all, says Uttarakhand’s new CM in Haridwar
- The apex body of Akhadas--- Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has welcomed the CM's announcement of doing away with a negative Covid-19 test report for Kumbh bound pilgrims.
Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday visited Haridwar for the second time in the last four days and inaugurated the Netra Kumbh there, apart from meeting officials and seers.
After inaugurating Netra (Eye) Kumbh organised by a social charity foundation, Tirath Singh Rawat said Mahakumbh will be held in a grand way and it will be open for all.
“No negative Covid-19 report will be mandatory for pilgrims coming from other states for Mahakumbh. Social distancing norms, sanitisation and wearing face masks will be mandatory throughout the Kumbh fair. Our government’s focus is on providing best facilities and holding the Kumbh successfully as per aspirations of saints and devotees,” he said
Later, Rawat met spiritual ideologue Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Giri at Hari Har Ashram and held talks with him regarding Kumbh fair, facilities for Akhadas and next month’s back to back three Shahi Snaans (ritualistic royal baths).
Swami Avdeshanand apprised the CM on behalf of the Akhadas and saints that a massive turnout of 33 lakh on Maha Shivratri day had once again proved that faith transcends boundaries.
“It is in the best interest of the state and Mahakumbh as once in twelve years this mega fair is held on the banks of the Ganga here. Millions are waiting to come to Haridwar but with easing of restrictions, record numbers will arrive in next three Shahi Snaans,” said Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri.
