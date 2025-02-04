Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: 1 killed, another injured in fight over seat on Chennai-Jodhpur Express

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 08:09 PM IST

One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board the Chennai-Jodhpur Express on Sunday evening, an official said.

A 26-year-old man was killed, and another sustained injuries when a group of people attacked them following a dispute about a seat on an express train at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

26-year-old man was killed(HT FILE)
26-year-old man was killed(HT FILE)

One person has been arrested, and a minor has been detained for the attack on board the Chennai-Jodhpur Express on Sunday evening, an official said.

He said the victims, Sumer Singh and Parbat Parihar (40), boarded the train from Chennai and were travelling to their hometown in Jodhpur.

When the train reached Bhusawal station, the duo entered an argument with one of the passengers over a seat, and the latter called some of his friends to Nandurbar station, the official said.

Once the train arrived at Nandurbar, the friends of the passenger attacked the duo with sharp weapons, injuring them, he said.

The official said railway staff reached the spot, but the attackers managed to flee by then.

The injured men were admitted to the district hospital, where Singh died in the early hours on Monday, he said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On